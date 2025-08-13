China dominates wushu sanda at Chengdu World Games with 3 golds

Xinhua) 09:46, August 13, 2025

Gold medalist Li Zhiqin (C) of China, silver medalist Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy (L) of Vietnam and bronze medalist Soheila Mansourian Semiromi of Iran pose during the Women's Sanda -60kg awarding ceremony of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

CHENGDU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China emerged as the biggest winner in wushu sanda at The World Games 2025 here on Tuesday, claiming three gold medals and one silver in six finals.

In the women's 52-kilogram bout, China's Chen Mengyue entered to loud cheers and scored repeatedly with effective kicks, cruising past India's Namrata Batra 2-0 in the best-of-three match. Despite the loss, Namrata's silver medal marked India's first-ever podium finish in wushu at the Chengdu World Games.

Chen's teammate Li Zhiqin followed shortly after, continuing the strong momentum by winning in straight sets against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy to claim the 60kg gold medal.

"I'm very happy to win gold again here in Chengdu," said Li, who also won at the Chengdu Universiade two years ago. "With more and more strong competitors from all around the world, it reflects wushu's global influence."

In the women's 70kg sanda final, China's Zhu Hailan won the first round but lost the next two to Iran's Seyedah Yasaman Bagherzadehvaskas, who took the gold.

Tang Sishuo claimed China's third gold of the night by dominating Vietnam's Do Huy Hoang in the men's 56kg final, winning 12 points in just one round with powerful throws and leg sweeps that repeatedly toppled and even tossed his opponent off the platform.

Egypt's Alhussein Wahdan edged Iran's Mohammadreza Rigi 2-1 for the men's 85kg title, while South Korea's Song Gicheol beat Hong Kong, China's Cheung Yat-lam 2-1 in the men's 70kg final.

Sanda is a full-contact combat sport similar to kickboxing, featuring three women's and three men's weight classes at the World Games, with bouts refereed as in boxing.

Li Zhiqin (C) of China competes against Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy (R) of Vietnam during the Women's Sanda -60kg Final Gold Medal Bout of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Gold medalist Li Zhiqin of China greets the spectators during the Women's Sanda -60kg awarding ceremony of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Li Zhiqin (L) of China is declared the winner after defeating Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy (R) of Vietnam in the Women's Sanda -60kg Final Gold Medal Bout of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Gold medalist Tang Sishuo (C) of China, silver medalist Do Huy Hoang (L) of Vietnam and Carlos Baylon Jr of the Philippines pose during the Men's Sanda -56kg awarding ceremony of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tang Sishuo (L) of China is declared the winner after defeating Do Huy Hoang (R) of Vietnam in the Men's Sanda -56kg Final Gold Medal Bout of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gold medalist Chen Mengyue (C) of China, silver medalist Namrata Batra (L) of India and bronze medalist Ngo Thi Phuong Nga of Vietnam pose during the Women's Sanda -52kg awarding ceremony of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Chen Mengyue of China celebrates defeating Namrata Batra of India in the Women's Sanda -52kg Final Gold Medal Bout of Wushu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)