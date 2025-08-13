China claims first ever para ju-jitsu gold at Chengdu World Games

Gold medalists Li Yucai (2nd R)/Guo Ao (3rd L) of China, sliver medalists Alessandro Schober (1st L)/Christine Jahn (2nd L) of Germany and bronze medalists Manuel Alberto Cisneros De Los Santos (3rd R)/Jose Gilberto Moreno Aguila of Mexico pose during the Mixed Duo Para Physical awarding ceremony of Ju-Jitsu event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

CHENGDU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China claimed its first ever para ju-jitsu title at The World Games 2025 here on Tuesday, the last day of the ju-jitsu competition in which Israel's Nimrod Ryeder crowned himself "king of men's Ne-Waza" after securing his second gold medal.

China's Li Yucai and Guo Ao won the mixed duo para physical, defeating Germany's Alessandro Schober and Christine Jahn by 167-162 in the final.

"We trained together for just four months," said Li. "This medal validates our perseverance, and we'll keep championing this spirit."

Ryeder added the men's open Ne-Waza title to his 77kg crown, defeating Canada's Nathan Dos Santos 2-0 in the final after a grueling semifinal where South Korea's Joo Seong-hyeon retired injured in overtime.

"I always put on headphones before the match to concentrate and keep mentally stable." said the Israeli, who became this sport's only double gold medalist. "Defending my 77kg title and winning the open proves I'm dominating this event."

Hungary's Tamara Toros stunned the arena by dethroning women's 63kg champion Sung Ki-ra 2-0 in the semifinal, before claiming the women's open gold over Israel's Meshi Rosenfeld by submission.

Germany's Nike Hunecke and Julia Paszkiewicz took gold in the mixed duo para visual, edging China's Wang Wenqiang and Pan Tianyou 149-143.

Italy's Napoli brothers won mixed duo para mental gold, with Giovanni Napoli embracing his sibling with down syndrome, Pietro: "He's not different, just a little special. Carrying him to gold is my proudest achievement."

