Home>>
Tracking down Chengdu's iconic pandas
(People's Daily Online) 16:21, August 13, 2025
From shop displays to tucked-away street corners, panda motifs greet visitors throughout downtown Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Join People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi as she explores how this beloved animal has become a symbol intricately woven into Chengdu life.
(Produced by Fan Liuyi and Lu Dong; Interns Zeng Yuqi and Ma Jiaqi also make contributions to the production)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China dominates wushu sanda at Chengdu World Games with 3 golds
- China claims first ever para ju-jitsu gold at Chengdu World Games
- Chengdu eases city navigation to offer more convenience ahead of World Games
- Chengdu Citywalk: A city on the move for World Games 2025
- Travel with a single tap: Chengdu Metro fully supports overseas payment
- World Games 2025 Torch Relay held in Chengdu
- Disc golf at the Chengdu World Games: A sport that blends nature and competition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.