Tracking down Chengdu's iconic pandas

People's Daily Online) 16:21, August 13, 2025

From shop displays to tucked-away street corners, panda motifs greet visitors throughout downtown Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Join People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi as she explores how this beloved animal has become a symbol intricately woven into Chengdu life.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi and Lu Dong; Interns Zeng Yuqi and Ma Jiaqi also make contributions to the production)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)