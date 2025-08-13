Disc golf champ takes Chengdu streets by storm

(People's Daily App) 16:25, August 13, 2025

Fresh from his historic gold medal win at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, American disc golf prodigy Gannon Buhr takes to the streets to showcase his pinpoint precision and jaw-dropping skills. Watch the magic unfold in this viral video that's sparking disc golf fever across Chinese social media.

