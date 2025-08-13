China-built photovoltaic power station completed in Romania

Xinhua) 09:16, August 13, 2025

BUCHAREST, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A 31.82-megawatt photovoltaic power station built by China's Pinggao Group International Engineering Co., Ltd. was completed Tuesday in Stefan cel Mare, Calarasi County, in southeastern Romania.

The project, a subsidiary venture of China Electric Equipment Group Co., Ltd., took about 10 months to build and is expected to operate for 25 years. It will generate 42 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 20,000 tonnes.

At the completion ceremony, Song Xianmao, counselor in charge of business affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Romania, highlighted the role of green energy in tackling climate change and boosting economic growth. He said China and Romania had deepened cooperation in recent years, with Chinese firms contributing to the country's low-carbon transition.

Nicolae Pandea, mayor of Stefan cel Mare commune, said that although Bucharest and Beijing are 7,100 km apart, the distance had not hindered successful collaboration. He welcomed further Chinese investment and promised swift approvals for major projects.

Zhu Jibin, general manager of Pinggao Group International Engineering Co., Ltd., hailed the plant as "a significant milestone" in green energy collaboration between China, Italy and Romania. The project, he said, followed principles of safety, efficiency, greenness and innovation, and was completed on time and to high standards.

Local site manager Alexandru Gheorghe called the plant "the future" for the commune, adding that residents were proud to see the park finished. Calarasi County deputy prefect Valentin-Dumitru Deculescu praised the initiative as vital for both the community and Romania's renewable energy output.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)