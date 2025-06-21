Ilie Bolojan appointed prime minister of Romania after coalition agreemen

BUCHAREST, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Friday appointed Senate President Ilie Bolojan as the country's new prime minister, following weeks of coalition negotiations among major political parties.

"I appoint Mr. Ilie Bolojan as Prime Minister," Dan announced at the Cotroceni Palace. "I want to thank the parties forming the parliamentary majority for these weeks of discussion. It is in Romania's interest that the Government be supported by a solid majority, and the parties have understood this."

Describing Bolojan as "the most suitable person to implement necessary reforms in the state apparatus," Dan highlighted his track record in public administration, saying, "He knows how to cut and streamline spending and has a vision for development. He will have me as a partner."

In response, Bolojan expressed gratitude for the nomination and acknowledged the weight of responsibility at a time of economic strain.

He said his focus would be on restoring fiscal order, ensuring effective governance, and "showing due respect to the Romanian people," as he continues talks to finalize the cabinet and its program.

According to local media, the new cabinet will be formed through a coalition between the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR).

Ilie Bolojan, 56, is a senior member of the PNL and former interim party president. He previously served as mayor of Oradea and president of the Bihor County Council. He was elected Senate President in December 2024 and served as Romania's interim president earlier this year following Klaus Iohannis's resignation.

