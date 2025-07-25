Home>>
Shenzhen airport sees record passenger, cargo traffic in H1
(Xinhua) 10:15, July 25, 2025
SHENZHEN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province reported record-high passenger and cargo volumes in the first half of 2025.
Passenger throughput rose 10.9 percent year on year to 32.57 million. Overseas passengers surged 30.7 percent to 3.054 million.
Cargo and mail throughput climbed 14.1 percent to 983,000 tonnes. International cargo volume approached 500,000 tonnes, up 16.3 percent.
The airport expanded its global network, launching new passenger routes to destinations including Vientiane, Mexico City, Riyadh and Singapore. It also added cargo routes to Miami, Delhi and Jakarta.
