Highway, railway traffic gradually restored in China's freezing provinces

Xinhua) 08:20, February 07, 2024

Staff members prepare to perform ice-removing operation on the Tianxingzhou bridge over the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

WUHAN/CHANGSHA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Blizzard-hit Hubei Province in central China said on Tuesday that highway traffic disruptions caused by ice are expected to be solved on Tuesday, after traffic resumed on all highways across the province.

Highways have been packed with vehicles amid a travel rush with the upcoming Chinese New Year to fall on Saturday.

While heavy traffic around the holiday is not unusual, this year, it has been coupled with icy rainfall, snowfall and freezing events, which swept across China's 18 provincial-level areas in central and eastern regions from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5.

In light of the adverse weather, local authorities have initiated various measures and emergency responses.

The China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Tuesday planned to launch 528 train services, diverting passengers trapped due to previous train service suspensions under its emergency response to ice accumulation on railway facilities endangering train operations.

The provincial meteorological center forecast that sleet and snow will continue in the province in the next two days, giving impacts on highway, railway and air travels.

In neighboring Hunan Province, workers have been spreading salt on ground in preparation for sleet and snow over the next two days.

Since Feb. 1, Hunan has mobilized thousands of people in 1,724 teams, spreading 13,327 tonnes of snow-melting materials, installing 13,547 cubic meters of slippery-proof materials and 168,823 non-slip mats on roads.

"Since the latest round of rain and snow, 198 trains have arrived safely, although the trips were delayed," said Ge Hui with the China Railway Changsha Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

