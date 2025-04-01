Xiaomi releases statement on reportedly fatal accident involving SU7 EV, local traffic authority investigating the case: report

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024, shows new energy vehicle model SU7 produced by Chinese tech firm Xiaomi displayed during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Photo/Xinhua)

Shares of Xiaomi Inc. fell as much as 5 percent in intraday trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after the company revealed details of a reported fatal highway accident involving one of its electric vehicles on March 29 that reportedly killed three people, according to a report from thepaper.cn.

Local traffic authority in Tongling, East China's Anhui Province has started an investigation to examine the cause of the accident, according to local news portal news.chengdu.cn.

On Tuesday, the Chinese electric vehicle maker issued a statement acknowledging an accident involving a SU7 EV on the Dezhou-Shangrao Expressway late on the night of March 29.

The accident received wide attention on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday. Many users expressed concern over the EV's safety protocols and called for a thorough investigation.

According to Henan Province-based news site dahebao.cn, three people were killed in the accident, citing local traffic police. Xiaomi expressed deep regret over the tragic accident.

Local news media nfnews.com reported that the casualties were caused by the locking of vehicle doors upon collision and a battery fire that ensued, citing individuals who identified themselves as relatives of the victims.

The vehicle was operating in NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) mode, maintaining a speed of 116 km per hour before the accident which occurred on a section of road under construction where traffic barriers had closed off the original lane and diverted vehicles to the opposite lane, Xiaomi said.

After detecting an obstacle, the vehicle alerted a warning and began decelerating. The driver took over the car, switching to manual mode and continuing to reduce speed while steering, the company said.

According to a time log released by the company, the warning happened 2-4 seconds before the collision.

Nevertheless, the vehicle ultimately collided with a cement barrier. The system recorded the vehicle's speed at approximately 97 km per hour at the moment of impact.

Xiaomi said that the company will continue to fully cooperate with local police and adhere strictly to the investigation results to ensure transparency in the handling of the accident.

