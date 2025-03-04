Snow plows clear roads in East China

(People's Daily App) 16:11, March 04, 2025

A heavy snowstorm hit Shandong Province on Sunday, prompting authorities to take swift action to ensure traffic safety. Snow removal machines were deployed, and thousands of tons of de-icing agents were spread across the roads. Check out the snow plows hard at work on the expressway in the province!

