Sandstorm occurrences in northern China this spring lower than average

Global Times) 16:47, February 25, 2025

The number of sandstorm occurrences in northern China this spring is expected to be lower than the historical average for the same period, while the number of sandstorm days will be close to the usual level, according to National Forestry and Grassland Administration on Monday.

A comprehensive analysis suggests that cold air activity in northern China this spring is weaker than usual, resulting in relatively poor dynamic conditions for sandstorm transmission. Additionally, vegetation growth in key sand source areas is strong, these factors together contribute to fewer sandstorms this season.

This spring, northern China is expected to see nine to 12 sandstorm events, which is lower than the historical average of 12.5 for the same period and close to the 10 occurrences recorded in 2024, according to the administration.

Sandstorms and severe sandstorms are expected to occur two to four times, with the overall intensity of sandstorm events being relatively weak. The number of sandstorm days is projected to range from five to seven, near the historical average of 6.3 but lower than the 8.2 recorded in 2024.

In North China specifically, the number of sandstorm days is expected to range from three to five, similar to the historical average of 3.9 but lower than the 6.1 recorded in 2024.

Experts noted that spring sandstorm forecasts remain challenging as warmer temperatures and lower precipitation in key sand source areas since winter began have resulted in forecast uncertainty.

The administration has issued directives, guiding local authorities to monitor sandstorm trends closely, track sandstorm warnings in real-time, and implement emergency response measures as needed.

