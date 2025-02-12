Languages

China pledges new climate goals for 2035

(People's Daily App) 14:46, February 12, 2025

China remains committed to its climate goals and will submit an updated set of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement later this year, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on February 11, 2025.

