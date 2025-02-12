Home>>
China pledges new climate goals for 2035
(People's Daily App) 14:46, February 12, 2025
China remains committed to its climate goals and will submit an updated set of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement later this year, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on February 11, 2025.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China stands ready to promote global climate governance with Africa: FM
- Feature: Chinese, British scientists help tea farmers tackle climate change
- Disastrous rainstorms drench provinces across China
- Chinese scientific expedition studies climate impact on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau
- China sees warmest autumn on record
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.