China stands ready to promote global climate governance with Africa: FM

January 11, 2025

ABUJA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Africa to promote global climate governance, uphold the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, and urge developed countries to acknowledge their historical responsibilities, fulfill their obligations and provide financial, technological, and capacity-building support to developing nations, particularly those in Africa, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an interview with Chinese media following his visits to Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria.

Africa is one of the regions most severely affected by climate change, facing frequent challenges such as droughts, floods and food shortages, Wang said, noting that addressing climate change and deepening agricultural cooperation are key priorities in China-Africa cooperation to promote modernization.

Both sides have agreed to fully implement initiatives, such as jointly advancing eco-friendly modernization, the Partnership Action for Green Development and the Partnership Action for Agriculture and Livelihoods that were proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing last year, Wang said.

These initiatives reflect China's commitment as a responsible major country and embody the shared commitment to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, he noted.

China has prioritized eco-environmental conservation and green development, supplying more than 70 percent of the world's wind power equipment and 80 percent of global photovoltaic components, Wang said, adding that China's successful practices provide valuable insights for Africa's green energy transition.

For instance, the installed capacity of photovoltaic power plants jointly built by China and Africa totaled over 1.5 gigawatts, he said.

China is committed to working hand in hand with African partners to advance the Partnership Action for Green Development, implement clean energy projects proposed at the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and promote the "Africa Solar Belt" program, helping Africa embark on a path of green and low-carbon development, Wang said.

In agricultural cooperation, the Chinese foreign minister highlighted five key areas that China will focus on, including food security, poverty reduction, capacity building, trade facilitation and partner networks, to accelerate the implementation of the FOCAC Beijing Summit outcomes in agriculture.

With less than nine percent of the world's arable land, China successfully feeds about 20 percent of the global population, Wang said, adding that he believes Africa can also achieve food security and ensure the continent's food supply remains firmly in the hands of its own people.

