China sees warmest autumn on record

Xinhua) 09:10, December 05, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has witnessed its warmest autumn since complete meteorological observation records began in 1961, the National Climate Center said on Wednesday.

Between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, the average temperature nationwide was 11.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average of the same period in previous years, according to the center.

Among all regions across the country, central, east, southwest and northwest China experienced average temperatures that were 2-4 degrees Celsius higher during the period compared to previous years.

The center also recorded higher precipitation during the period, with five out of the total nine thunderstorms being caused by typhoon events.

Regarding this winter, which spans from December 2024 to February 2025, the center forecasts that temperatures in most parts of the country will be close to or higher than the average of previous years.

