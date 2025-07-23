Home>>
China sees significant decline in incidence of major traffic accidents
(Xinhua) 16:57, July 23, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of major traffic accidents causing three or more deaths in each case has significantly declined during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in China, a senior public security official said Wednesday.
At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security, noted that the number of such accidents has dropped by 34 percent compared to the 2016-2020 period.
Qi said that public security organs across the country intensified the identification and rectification of safety loopholes in sectors such as road traffic, railways, and civil aviation, so as to protect the people's property and safety to the maximum extent.
