China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces

Xinhua) 10:54, February 07, 2024

A drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows staff members spreading salt to melt ice on a road in Taojiang County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province.(Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 141 million yuan (about 19.84 million U.S. dollars) on Tuesday to restore flow of highway traffic in provinces suffering from disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions.

The money, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, will be channeled to Hebei, Shanxi, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou, Chongqing, and Shaanxi.

The money will be used to shovel ice and snow, and smooth traffic flow, as part of efforts to ensure safe and convenient travel over the Spring Festival period.

