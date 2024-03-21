China's traffic authorities issue passenger vehicle safety reminder
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The traffic management bureau of China's Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday issued a safety reminder to passenger vehicle drivers, warning against violations of traffic laws and regulations.
It cautioned road users to drive below the speed limits and not to overload vehicles with passengers. It also warned drivers against carrying goods on top of passenger vehicles, particularly heavy items that could increase risks of flat tires and overturns.
Road users should remain alert to the dangers of driver fatigue, particularly late at night, early in the morning and in the afternoon, according to the reminder. Buses operating long hours should stop running between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., it said.
It also warned bus drivers to remain alert to road signs and markings when driving through highway tunnels.
Passengers should avoid overloaded vehicles or bringing hazardous items into vehicles, and they are encouraged to report violations of traffic laws and regulations to authorities, per the reminder.
