Chinese police to step up crackdown on traffic offenses

Xinhua) 16:51, March 15, 2024

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police will launch a seasonal operation against traffic offenses, the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.

The campaign will focus on coaches, vehicles transporting hazardous cargo, heavy trucks and minibuses with a mininum of six seats, the ministry said in a press release.

Police will tighten its crackdown on offenses such as passenger and cargo overloading, fatigue and drunk driving, and illegally occupying emergency lanes, the statement said.

The ministry warned the public of fatigue from the long rides and urged them to drive in accordance with the law and report any illegal activities.

