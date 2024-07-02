China issues digitized vehicle registration licenses
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Monday began piloting a digitized vehicle registration license policy in 60 cities to refine traffic management services.
Chinese law requires drivers to carry both a driving license and a vehicle registration certificate while driving.
Over 2.15 million digitized licenses were issued by the ministry on Monday across the 60 cities, which include Beijing and Tianjin.
The ministry has also improved online traffic services to promote an auto replacement subsidy program on its Traffic Management 12123 platform, from which over 63,000 drivers have benefited.
The improved online traffic services have provided accuracy and convenience to more than 4 million people and enterprises, according to the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's traffic authorities issue passenger vehicle safety reminder
- Chinese police to step up crackdown on traffic offenses
- China activates emergency response to rain, snowstorms amid holiday traffic peak
- China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces
- China implements effective measures to tackle blizzard-induced travel disruptions
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.