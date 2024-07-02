China issues digitized vehicle registration licenses

Xinhua) 10:35, July 02, 2024

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Monday began piloting a digitized vehicle registration license policy in 60 cities to refine traffic management services.

Chinese law requires drivers to carry both a driving license and a vehicle registration certificate while driving.

Over 2.15 million digitized licenses were issued by the ministry on Monday across the 60 cities, which include Beijing and Tianjin.

The ministry has also improved online traffic services to promote an auto replacement subsidy program on its Traffic Management 12123 platform, from which over 63,000 drivers have benefited.

The improved online traffic services have provided accuracy and convenience to more than 4 million people and enterprises, according to the ministry.

