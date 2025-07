Children attend summer tutoring program in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:25, July 24, 2025

A volunteer teaches kids during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025. During the summer vacation, Xishan community held a 45-day public-interest summer tutoring program. The program featured tutoring activities such as painting, calligraphy, reading, handicrafts, and homework assistance. More than 150 children from kindergartens and primary schools participated in the program, accompanied by college student volunteers and social workers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer teaches kids dancing during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

A volunteer teaches kids during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

Kids learn drawing under the guidance of volunteers during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

A volunteer teaches kids how to play Rubik's Cubes during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

Volunteers teach kids how to play Rubik's Cubes during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

A volunteer tutors kids with their paintings during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

Kids attend a dance class during a public-interest summer tutoring program in Xishan community of Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2025.

