Over 2,300 households in Zhejiang's Daciyan Town engage in lotus cultivation

Xinhua) 15:01, July 19, 2025

A villager processes lotus seeds at a workshop in Chendian Village of Daciyan Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2025. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows villagers picking lotus pods in Daciyan Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2025. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers put newly-picked lotus pods into baskets in Daciyan Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2025. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers pick lotus pods in Daciyan Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2025. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers sort lotus seeds at a workshop in Chendian Village of Daciyan Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2025. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager picks lotus pods in Daciyan Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2025. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows lotus ponds in Daciyan Town of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. Over 2,300 households in Daciyan Town of Jiande are engaged in lotus cultivation. The lotus planting area in the town has reached 634.4 hectares, with an annual lotus seed yield of 748 tonnes. The town's annual output value of the entire industrial chain concerning lotus cultivation reaches 300 million yuan (about 41.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

