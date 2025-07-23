Traditional ceremony held on occasion of Dashu solar term in Taizhou, E China's Zhejiang
People stage a dragon dance during a traditional ceremony on the occasion of the Dashu solar term in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. People in coastal areas of Taizhou gathered here on Tuesday to hold a traditional ceremony on the occasion of Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms. They paraded with a ceremonial boat, shaped like a traditional three-masted vessel, through villages and then burned it after hauling it away from the fishing harbor. In 2021, this ceremony was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
A fishing boat sails away with a ceremonial boat during a traditional ceremony on the occasion of the Dashu solar term in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. People in coastal areas of Taizhou gathered here on Tuesday to hold a traditional ceremony on the occasion of Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms. They paraded with a ceremonial boat, shaped like a traditional three-masted vessel, through villages and then burned it after hauling it away from the fishing harbor. In 2021, this ceremony was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People parade with a ceremonial boat during a traditional ceremony on the occasion of the Dashu solar term in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. People in coastal areas of Taizhou gathered here on Tuesday to hold a traditional ceremony on the occasion of Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms. They paraded with a ceremonial boat, shaped like a traditional three-masted vessel, through villages and then burned it after hauling it away from the fishing harbor. In 2021, this ceremony was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People hoist the sails of a ceremonial boat during a traditional ceremony on the occasion of the Dashu solar term in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. People in coastal areas of Taizhou gathered here on Tuesday to hold a traditional ceremony on the occasion of Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms. They paraded with a ceremonial boat, shaped like a traditional three-masted vessel, through villages and then burned it after hauling it away from the fishing harbor. In 2021, this ceremony was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People launch a ceremonial boat into the water during a traditional ceremony on the occasion of the Dashu solar term in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. People in coastal areas of Taizhou gathered here on Tuesday to hold a traditional ceremony on the occasion of Dashu, or the Great Heat, the 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms. They paraded with a ceremonial boat, shaped like a traditional three-masted vessel, through villages and then burned it after hauling it away from the fishing harbor. In 2021, this ceremony was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Photos
