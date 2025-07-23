Chatting with Huilan | Intensifying domestic demand and innovation underpins better growth outlook for China: Malaysia's ex-central bank governor

Intensifying domestic demand and emphasizing innovation are key elements lifting China's growth prospects, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, told the People's Daily while commenting on forecast upgrades for China's economic growth by some global banks. Amid rising global challenges, Asia has emerged as a cohesive region with multilateral trade and financial integration, as well as the flexibility to adjust, Aziz said. Aziz is currently the founding chair and co-chair of the Board of Governors of the Asia School of Business.

