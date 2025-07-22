Myanmar to send dragon boat athletes to 2025 World Games in China

July 22, 2025

YANGON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar will send a 16-member delegation to compete in the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, an official from the Myanmar Rowing and Canoeing Federation said on Monday.

"The delegation, which includes six male athletes, six female athletes, a team leader, a manager and two coaches, is scheduled to depart for China on August 6," said U Thet Lwin, general secretary of the federation.

"The team will compete in mixed events over 200m, 500m, and 2000m distances," the official said, adding that the athletes were selected in April and have been training intensively since then.

