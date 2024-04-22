China's Shi wins int'l highline event in N China

TAIYUAN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Shi Hailin emerged victorious in an international highline competition held in Hejing City, north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.

Slacklining is an extreme sport derived from rock climbing. It combines the characteristics of rock climbing, parkour, gymnastics and other sports, requiring athletes to walk, or perform elaborate movements on a nylon rope just 2.5 centimeters' wide.

Highline is the most extreme event among the slackline sport, in which contestants compete hundreds of meters above ground.

"I've been under a lot of pressure lately, and I didn't expect to win," said Shi, Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 100 meter slackline walk.

"My performance was not really good because I injured my foot, so I could not push myself to the best, but I'm still happy to be here," said Benoit Humm of France, who took third place in the highline competition.

