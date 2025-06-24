Home>>
Blurringly fast jump rope skills
(People's Daily App) 16:05, June 24, 2025
Athlete Feng Xihui performed 219 jumps in 30 seconds, winning first place at a national speed jump rope championship held Saturday in Changsha, Hunan Province.
(Produced by Li Zhuoman, Li Siyao and intern Ma Ziyuan)
