We Are China

In pics: opening ceremony of Int'l School Sport Federation Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024

Xinhua) 10:17, October 25, 2024

Flag bearers table tennis player Li Tianyang (Front, 1st L) and taekwondo athlete Li Yuqi (Front, 2nd L) arrive for the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (China Student Sports Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

Members of Chinese delegation arrive for the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Members of Chinese delegation greet performers before the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (China Student Sports Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

Members of Chinese delegation greet performers before the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (China Student Sports Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

Members of Chinese delegation arrive for the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (China Student Sports Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)