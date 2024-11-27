China's ethnic games shine a spotlight on traditional sports

Xinhua) 14:13, November 27, 2024

SANYA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Climbing trees is second nature to Zhu Mengdan. She has long been scaling betel nut and coconut trees at home, and when her uncle heard that the Hainan provincial coconut-tree climbing team was recruiting members last year, he seized the opportunity on her behalf.

"My uncle knew I had a knack for climbing, so he encouraged me to try out," Zhu said. "Now I'm here at the competition. I've been training for three months, and I aim to reach the treetop in under seven seconds."

Zhu is competing in the coconut-tree climbing race at the ongoing 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

The coconut-tree climbing race, a new event this year, originates from a traditional form of labor within Hainan's ethnic communities -- climbing trees to harvest coconuts. Combining entertainment with competition, the sport has quickly become a highlight of the games.

"It's fun to climb up the coconut tree," said Zhou Liping, a competitor from Guangdong Province. "This sport started in Hainan, and while I'm not from here, I've enjoyed experiencing how the locals harvest coconuts."

Li Li, the chief referee of the coconut-tree climbing race, said the event helps preserve the traditional practice, and educates people about its origins and development.

Another standout event at the games is the sparkler-grabbing event, or Huapao, a competitive team sport with a history of over 500 years.

Traditionally played by ethnic minorities in southern China, Huapao competitions are often held during the local Sanyuesan festival, or after the autumn harvest in places like the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guizhou Province. In its traditional form, the contest is open-ended, with no limits on the number of players or playing fields.

At the ongoing games, Huapao follows a structured format with two teams of eight players. Athletes sprint across the court, passing the disc-shaped object that has replaced the traditional sparkler, aiming to score by throwing it into the opposing team's basket.

"It is a highly competitive and team-oriented sport," said He Zhongliang, a member of the Beijing Huapao team. "It requires speed, strength and agility, but above all, teamwork is essential."

For Wei Kaixuan, an athlete from Guangxi's Liuzhou City, Huapao is more than just a game -- it's a cherished tradition. "In my hometown, Huapao competitions are held every year. We've always been passionate about the sport," Wei said.

He expressed excitement about the growing recognition of ethnic sports nationwide. "Our school actively promotes these activities to preserve and pass on these traditions," he said.

First held in 1953, the National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities is one of China's oldest multiple-sport events. In its latest iteration, nearly 7,000 athletes in 35 delegations from across China will compete in 18 sports and participate in three demonstration sport events during the nine days of the games, which will conclude on Nov. 30.

"Each ethnic group has its own traditions and sports," said Zhou Liping. "Participating in these events allows us to experience one another's cultures and appreciate the roots of these practices."

