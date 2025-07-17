'China Travel' is on fire
Thanks to a series of favorable visa-free transit policies, "China Travel" continues to heat up in 2025.
According to China's National Immigration Administration, the number of inbound and outbound trips made by foreigners exceeded 38.05 million in the first half of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 30.2 percent. Among them, 13.64 million entries were made under visa-free policies, accounting for 71.2 percent of all foreign arrivals and representing a 53.9-percent increase year on year.
Currently, China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy applies to 55 countries, and its departure tax refund policy has been upgraded—giving a significant boost to inbound tourism to China.
These innovative policies are attracting more foreign tourists and business travelers to China, demonstrating the country's strong commitment to high-level opening up.
