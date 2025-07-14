Heatwaves ignite cooling economy across China

Xinhua) 08:19, July 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a scenic spot in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows people having fun at a water park in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin Municipality. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

People enjoy rafting at a scenic spot in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 13, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Liao Shengchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors interacting with gulls at a scenic spot in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A girl has fun at a water park in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows tourists taking boat tours at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People visit the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, July 13, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Liu Huanyu/Xinhua)

People ride quad bikes at a scenic spot in Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy rafting at a scenic spot in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Children skate at an indoor ice rink in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

People ski at a ski slope in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 13, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

People visit a bamboo forest in Yinan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2025. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors taking photos with sunflowers in Ruyang County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. With heatwaves hitting some Chinese provinces and regions in recent days, the scorching temperature has fueled a cooling economy boom. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

