China's outbound tourism market booms during summer

People's Daily Online) 14:11, July 14, 2025

Photo shows Chinese tourists in Budapest, capital of Hungary. (Photo courtesy of Chinese online travel agency CYTS Aoyou)

China's outbound tourism market this summer is poised to maintain the robust recovery momentum established last year, according to insights from multiple travel agencies and online tourism platforms.

Booking data from online travel service provider Qunar revealed that Chinese travelers have reached 3,698 cities worldwide this summer, representing an increase of 590 cities compared to the same period last year. Popular destinations include Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Osaka, Tokyo, and Bangkok.

An executive from Qunar noted that the expansion of outbound flights has made international travel more cost-effective this summer. "International flight prices on our platform have dropped by an average of 15 percent compared to last year, and these competitive airfares have stimulated outbound tourism demand," the executive said.

Statistics from Alibaba's travel branch Fliggy showed that average prices for summer outbound tourism products have decreased by about 5 percent year on year. Bookings for overseas train tickets and hotel packages have surged by 136 percent and 185 percent respectively. Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, Australia, France, and the UK rank among the most popular destinations.

Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. (Photo courtesy of Chinese online travel agency CYTS Aoyou)

Over the past two weeks, searches for "summer overseas travel" on online travel platform Mafengwo have risen by 150 percent, with bookings for traditional European routes to Italy, France, and the UK showing significant growth.

Data from Beijing-based travel agency Utour indicated that plans for summer travel to Europe have increased by 76 percent year on year, with bookings to Northern Europe and the UK experiencing strong growth of 50 percent and 75 percent respectively.

According to a representative from GZL International Travel Service, improved visa accessibility, restored flight capacity, and optimized tourism supply chains have become the primary drivers behind the surge in outbound tourism this summer. The company's booking data showed abundant Southeast Asian tourism products, while demand for trips to Australia and New Zealand has grown substantially.

Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at the Philae temples in Egypt. (Photo courtesy of Chinese online travel agency CYTS Aoyou)

The expansion of visa-free destinations for Chinese travelers has made spontaneous travel increasingly accessible. This summer, several countries offering visa-free entry to Chinese citizens, along with emerging destinations, have gained popularity. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, both Central Asian nations providing visa-free access to Chinese travelers, have attracted significant attention through Spring Tour Travel Agency's newly launched tourism products offering fresh perspectives on Silk Road experiences.

Beyond visa-free and traditional destinations, an increasing number of emerging locations have become preferred choices for Chinese tourists. Utour statistics revealed that bookings for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region and South America have grown by 103 percent and 178 percent respectively this summer, with Tanzania, Cuba, Mexico, and Chile drawing considerable interest.

On Fliggy, destinations including Zambia, Madagascar, Kazakhstan, Iceland, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Switzerland have all recorded booking increases exceeding 100 percent.

Summer is the peak season for family travel. Families with children now make up over half of outbound travelers—a higher proportion than last year—and they are willing to pay for unique experiences and greater comfort.

In recent years, family groups with children have gradually replaced honeymooners as the primary demographic for outbound island destinations. Island getaways in the Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have become particularly popular among families with children. Several Maldivian resort hotels have introduced special services for Chinese guests, including complimentary children's accommodation, dedicated childcare services, and family-oriented entertainment activities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)