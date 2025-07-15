Trending in China | Fireweed-woven Yi ethnic costumes

(People's Daily App) 15:28, July 15, 2025

Fireweed has been used to make clothing by the Yi ethnic group for centuries. Lightweight and breathable, it is a practical material able to be fashioned into striking artistic designs. As a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage, fireweed-woven Yi ethnic costumes embody the Yi people's traditional values and aspirations.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)