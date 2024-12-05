Trending in China | Zhongshan suit: A revolution in Chinese men's fashion

(People's Daily App) 16:15, December 05, 2024

Once a wardrobe essential for Chinese men, the Zhongshan Suit traces its roots and name to Sun Yat-sen (also known as Sun Zhongshan). Its introduction marked the end of the traditional robes that had dominated Chinese fashion for thousands of years, ushering in a revolutionary era in the history of Chinese attire.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)