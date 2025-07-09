Little equestrian gallops with her horseman father
(People's Daily App) 16:44, July 09, 2025
The video shows a 5-year-old girl riding alongside her father at an Akhal-Teke horse breeding base in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Her skilled horseman father comes from Zhaosu county, a region that stands as a key production hub for the Ili horse, known as Tianma. Following in her father's footsteps, the little girl developed her love for horseback riding almost as soon as she took her first steps.
(Produced by Li Zhuoman and intern Zhong Gege)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- From sightseeing to adventure: S China's Guilin grows into world-class tourist city amid outdoor tourism boom
- Once impoverished village in S China's Hainan thrives through tea and tourism
- View of Tengwang Pavilion scenic area in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi
- Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Horse-taming competition draws crowds in north China
- Horses gallop through river in Northwest China
- Young Chinese horse archer wins gold and silver at world championship
- 3-year-old girl demonstrates amazing riding skills
- Horses gallop across grasslands in front of distant rainbow
- Grand horse racing event held in Shangri-La, SW China's Yunnan
- Horse galloping in snow creates fascinating attraction in Xinjiang
- Officers patrol border on horseback in freezing weather in North China
- Horses gallop on snow-covered grasslands in NW China's Xinjiang
- Horses gallop across pastureland in North China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.