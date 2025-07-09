Little equestrian gallops with her horseman father

(People's Daily App) 16:44, July 09, 2025

The video shows a 5-year-old girl riding alongside her father at an Akhal-Teke horse breeding base in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Her skilled horseman father comes from Zhaosu county, a region that stands as a key production hub for the Ili horse, known as Tianma. Following in her father's footsteps, the little girl developed her love for horseback riding almost as soon as she took her first steps.

(Produced by Li Zhuoman and intern Zhong Gege)

