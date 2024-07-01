Horses gallop across grasslands in front of distant rainbow

A herd of horses was captured galloping along the emerald grasslands of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday, while a distant rainbow added a finishing touch to the scene, making each frame a masterpiece worthy of wallpaper.

