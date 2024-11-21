Home>>
Young Chinese horse archer wins gold and silver at world championship
(People's Daily App) 15:13, November 21, 2024
On the Wulan Butong Grassland in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Huang Sibo achieved remarkable success at the World Wilderness Horseback Archery Championship, securing gold and silver medals in two events. A retired soldier, Huang has been honing his equestrian skills since childhood and is now a professional mounted archer.
(Compiled by Zhang Yixuan; Video source: China Youth Daily)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Horse galloping in snow creates fascinating attraction in Xinjiang
- Officers patrol border on horseback in freezing weather in North China
- 3-year-old girl demonstrates amazing riding skills
- Grand horse racing event held in Shangri-La, SW China's Yunnan
- Horses gallop across grasslands in front of distant rainbow
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.