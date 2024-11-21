Young Chinese horse archer wins gold and silver at world championship

(People's Daily App) 15:13, November 21, 2024

On the Wulan Butong Grassland in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Huang Sibo achieved remarkable success at the World Wilderness Horseback Archery Championship, securing gold and silver medals in two events. A retired soldier, Huang has been honing his equestrian skills since childhood and is now a professional mounted archer.

