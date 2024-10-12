Home>>
3-year-old girl demonstrates amazing riding skills
(People's Daily App) 14:57, October 12, 2024
Incredible! Witness a 3-year-old Mongolian girl, born to an equestrian family, confidently ride a horse while casually enjoying a lollipop!
