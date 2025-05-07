Horses gallop through river in Northwest China
(People's Daily App) 15:43, May 07, 2025
Horses gallop through a river in Zhaosu county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, kicking up water as they move. Neighboring Kazakhstan, Zhaosu is known as the home to one of China's best horse breeds.
