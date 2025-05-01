Mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves spring farming efficiency in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:33, May 01, 2025

Farmers transplant tomato seedlings in a field in Hui Autonomous County of Yanqi, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows transplanting machines working in a red pepper field in Bumbut Town, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2025 shows transplanting machines working in a tomato field in Hui Autonomous County of Yanqi, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A transplanting machine works in a red pepper field in Bumbut Town, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 29, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer checks transplanted tomato seedlings in a field in Hui Autonomous County of Yanqi, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers put red pepper seedlings onto a transplanting machine in a field in Bumbut Town, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 29, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers transplant tomato seedlings in a field in Hui Autonomous County of Yanqi, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows a transplanting machine working in a red pepper field in Bumbut Town, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer carries tomato seedlings in a field in Hui Autonomous County of Yanqi, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A transplanting machine works in a red pepper field in Bumbut Town, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 29, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Transplanting machines work in a red pepper field in Bumbut Town, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 29, 2025. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2025 shows transplanting machines working in a tomato field in Hui Autonomous County of Yanqi, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The application of mechanized, intelligent and automated equipment improves the efficiency of local tomato and red pepper planting. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

