Xinjiang reports over 44 million tourist visits in Q1

Xinhua) 08:31, April 29, 2025

This photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows a view of Tekes County in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Lai Yuning/Xinhua)

URUMQI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received a total of 44.63 million tourist visits in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 9.08 percent year on year, according to the regional culture and tourism department on Monday.

During the period, local cultural and tourism authorities at all levels launched multiple initiatives to boost the cultural sector and the tourism market. Tourist spending reached 49.25 billion yuan (about 6.84 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 12.58 percent.

More than 21,600 public cultural activities were held in Q1, benefiting over 8.24 million people. The 2025 Xinjiang Cultural Tourism Industry Trade Expo and the 6th Xinjiang Spring Tourism Expo held in March attracted over 2,000 exhibitors and 45,000 visitors, resulting in 3.65 billion yuan in signed contracts.

In May, more than 200 cultural and tourism events will be held across Xinjiang. Nearly 300 promotional policies, including discounted or free entrance tickets and special offers on dining and accommodation, will be introduced to further stimulate consumption and boost market vitality, said Zhang Ruihua, an official with the regional culture and tourism department.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)