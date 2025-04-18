Auxiliary police officer rescues child from 40-meter-deep well

(People's Daily App) 14:24, April 18, 2025

A female auxiliary police officer climbs down into a 40-meter-deep well to save a 2-year-old child. The rescue was timely and the child is no longer in life-threatening danger.

