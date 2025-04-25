We Are China

Ulungur Lake starts to thaw in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:09, April 25, 2025

The frozen Ulungur Lake begins to thaw in Fuhai county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Warmer spring temperatures have begun melting the frozen surface of Ulungur Lake in Fuhai county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, creating a striking patchwork of ice and open water.

As one of China's 10 largest freshwater lakes, Ulungur Lake encompasses more than 100,000 hectares of wetlands, constituting 86.97 percent of its total area. The lake is a vital rest stop for migratory birds traversing the region.

