Artists enliven Hotan night market with song and dance

Xinhua) 08:53, April 22, 2025

Nurbiye Jureait stages a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2025. The Hotan night market in Xinjiang, which integrates food, entertainment, and cultural features, is a popular destination for tourists. The Hotan cultural troupe holds artistic performances all year round at the night market to enhance the cultural life and tourism experience of local residents and visitors.

Nurbiye Jureait, along with more than ten colleagues, takes on performance duties, showcasing the rich and diverse cultural arts of Xinjiang through song and dance, while expressing admiration for the development and changes in Hotan. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Artists from Hotan cultural troupe stage a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait (L) stages a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait dances at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2025.



Artists from Hotan cultural troupe wait to stage a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait (C) communicates with colleagues about a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait prepares to host a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait and colleagues stage a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait is pictured at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2025.



People watch a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait dances with a tourist at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2025.



Nurbiye Jureait stages a performance at the night market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025.



