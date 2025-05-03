Regulation takes effect to protect Kirgiz epic "Manas" in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 12:36, May 03, 2025

Artists perform the "Manas" epic at a local theater in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

URUMQI, May 1 (Xinhua) -- A new regulation to preserve the "Manas" epic, a UNESCO-listed oral tradition of the Kirgiz ethnic group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, came into effect Thursday.

The "Manas" epic is one of the three great heroic epics of Chinese ethnic minorities, along with "King Gesar" of the Tibetan ethnic group and "Jangar" of the Mongolian ethnic group.

It recounts the saga of Manas, a legendary hero in Kirgiz folklore, and seven generations of his descendants in their relentless struggle against evil forces, embodying indomitable character and a spirit of unity, perseverance and progress.

The regulation, with 26 articles, stipulates the systematic protection of this Kirgiz intangible cultural heritage, including protection and inheritance measures, research, translation and publication, as well as literary and artistic creation.

"Manas" was included on UNESCO's "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" in 2009. For generations, it was passed down through a distinctive rhythmic singing style before efforts were made to document it in written form.

"With a legal foundation in place, 'Manas' has brighter prospects for future development," said Jannur Turganbay, 59, who was selected among the sixth batch of representative inheritors of this national intangible cultural heritage in March.

Peng Cheng, deputy director of Xinjiang's regional department of culture and tourism, said that this regulation is of great significance to promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of cultural heritage.

A band rehearses their adapted rock version of the "Manas" epic at a practice hall in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Artists perform the "Manas" epic at a local theater in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Jannur Turganbay (L), a representative inheritor of the "Manas" epic, teaches his apprentice to sing "Manas" at his home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Artists and visitors dance to music at a local theater in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Jannur Turganbay (L), a representative inheritor of the "Manas" epic, teaches his apprentice to sing at his home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Jannur Turganbay (L), a representative inheritor of the "Manas" epic, teaches his apprentice to play self-made traditional instrument at his home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A tourist tries on ethnic costumes after a "Manas" epic show at a folklore park in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Artists perform the "Manas" epic at a local theater in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Jannur Turganbay (L), a representative inheritor of the "Manas" epic, explains the history of "Manas" to his apprentice at his home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Artists perform the "Manas" epic at a local theater in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

This photo taken on April 22, 2025 shows the Chinese version of "Manas" displayed at a local museum in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

