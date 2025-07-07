3 dead, 2 missing after mountain collapse in southwest China
CHENGDU, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Three people have died, and two others are missing following a mountain landslide on July 5 in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Monday.
The collapse took place at around 1:25 p.m. on a national highway in Chengxiang Town. Multiple vehicles were buried under the debris.
Local authorities promptly established an emergency response command center to coordinate rescue and relief operations.
As of 2:00 p.m. Monday, three vehicles and five people had been retrieved from the rubble and slurry. Two of the people escaped with minor injuries while three were pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency team. Two people remain unaccounted for.
The rescue and relief operation is ongoing.
