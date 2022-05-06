China sets up investigation team for building collapse

Xinhua) 13:20, May 06, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, has decided to set up an investigation team for a recent building collapse in central China's Hunan Province.

A total of 53 people have been confirmed dead in the self-built residential structure collapse that happened in Wangcheng District of the provincial capital Changsha on April 29. Ten people have been rescued.

The team, led by the Ministry of Emergency Management, will invite construction, safety and legal experts to provide professional support for the investigation.

The investigation will be conducted according to the law and in a science-based, practical and efficient manner. The authority vowed to find out the cause of the accident, draw a lesson from it, and seriously seek accountability.

