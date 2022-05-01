Home>>
5 rescued after building collapses in central China
(Xinhua) 09:42, May 01, 2022
CHANGSHA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Five people have been rescued and 23 others remain trapped after a self-constructed residential building with a floor area of about 700 square meters collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province, according to a press conference on Saturday, citing a preliminary report.
There are also 39 people missing near the site of the incident, according to preliminary investigation by the police.
The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha.
