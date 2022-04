We Are China

Building collapses in central China, casualties unknown

Xinhua) 15:21, April 29, 2022

CHANGSHA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A self-constructed residential building in central China's Hunan Province collapsed on Friday, local authorities said, adding that casualties remain unclear as of now.

The incident took place in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha around noon.

