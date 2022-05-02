State councilor stresses all-out rescue efforts after central China building collapse

Xinhua) 09:31, May 02, 2022

CHANGSHA, May 1 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong has underscored all-out rescue efforts after a self-constructed residential building collapsed in central China's Hunan Province.

The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. on Friday in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha. Wang arrived at the site on Saturday to guide the rescue and emergency disposal work.

All-out efforts should be made to save the injured, reduce casualties and handle the aftermath, said Wang.

Wang stressed strict prevention of secondary disasters, as well as timely and accurate information disclosure.

Inspections to defuse risks with self-constructed buildings should be arranged to prevent the occurrence of major accidents, he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)