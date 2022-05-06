Death toll rises to 26 in central China building collapse

Xinhua) 10:10, May 06, 2022

Rescuers work at the collapse site of a self-built residential structure in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 4, 2022. The death toll of a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 26 as of Thursday night, local authorities have said. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

CHANGSHA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The death toll of a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 26 as of Thursday night, local authorities have said.

The building collapse took place in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha on April 29. A total of 23 people were believed to have been trapped in the building and 39 others near the site were missing, according to a preliminary investigation.

Relevant departments are accelerating efforts to verify the identities of the 26 victims, Zheng Jianxin, mayor of Changsha, told a press briefing on Thursday.

By 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 people had been rescued. Among them, nine are in stable condition, according to medical expert Ouyang Wen.

Zheng said that every effort will be made to search for further survivors and treat the injured.

Changsha has launched a mass safety rectification campaign in the field of housing construction. As of Wednesday, a total of 403,359 self-built houses have been inspected, and efforts are underway to defuse hidden dangers.

The tenth survivor is rescued from the debris about 132 hours after a self-built residential structure collapsed in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, at around 12:00 a.m. May 5, 2022. The death toll of a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 26 as of Thursday night, local authorities have said. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A press briefing on the collapse of a self-built residential structure is held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 5, 2022. The death toll of a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 26 as of Thursday night, local authorities have said. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Rescuers work at the collapse site of a self-built residential structure in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 29, 2022. The death toll of a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 26 as of Thursday night, local authorities have said. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)